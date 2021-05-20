Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,367,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.95 and its 200 day moving average is $211.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $132.38 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

