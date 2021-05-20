Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.64 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.16. The stock has a market cap of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

