Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 10,196 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 142,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 75,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

