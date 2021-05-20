Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 853 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.92 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

