Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 270,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

