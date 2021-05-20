Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $307.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 67,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

