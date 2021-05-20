Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.23.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $108.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

