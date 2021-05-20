PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.65 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report $105.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.50 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $75.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $489.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.04 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $747.91 million, with estimates ranging from $651.05 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

