PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.91% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.36. PubMatic has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $237,000.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

