pulltherug.finance Price Reaches $8.13 on Exchanges (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $76,726.03 and approximately $16.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $8.13 or 0.00020211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00075842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00017745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.44 or 0.01176886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00059392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.38 or 0.09785215 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

