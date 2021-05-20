Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €93.16 ($109.60).

Shares of PUM opened at €90.94 ($106.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.49. Puma has a 52-week low of €59.20 ($69.65) and a 52-week high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

