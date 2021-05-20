Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits Market Cap of $10.49 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 55.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $21,962.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00072488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00410932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00222248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004317 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.47 or 0.00963513 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00033562 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

