Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 95.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

