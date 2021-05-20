PVH (NYSE:PVH) Trading Down 5%

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s share price was down 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.35 and last traded at $107.03. Approximately 8,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 999,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 7,209 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $789,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.