Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workday in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

