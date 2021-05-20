Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By US Capital Advisors

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after buying an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,217,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,592,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 660,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 9,489,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

