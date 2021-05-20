Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hostess Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hostess Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

TWNK opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

