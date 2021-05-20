Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cimarex Energy Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of XEC opened at $71.00 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,609.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 714,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after purchasing an additional 509,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

