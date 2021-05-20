Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MEG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.87.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $59.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $391,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,537 shares of company stock worth $12,850,884. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.