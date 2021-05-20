Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Mustang Bio, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Mustang Bio in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.