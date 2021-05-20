Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Increased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RY. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.02.

Shares of RY stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $102.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

