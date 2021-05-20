Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

TSE SNC opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.83. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

