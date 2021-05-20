Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

