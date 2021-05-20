Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report released on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will earn $22.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $19.03.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,468.82.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,466.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,470.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,268.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,710.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

