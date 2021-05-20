Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Usio in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter worth about $2,171,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 174.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

