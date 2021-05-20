Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alexander’s in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alexander’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.73 EPS.

ALX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

ALX stock opened at $265.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 52 week low of $233.70 and a 52 week high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Alexander’s by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Alexander’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexander’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.45%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

