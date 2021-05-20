Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $177.55. 58,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,698 shares of company stock valued at $958,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Qorvo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

