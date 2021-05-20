qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Shares of 2,006 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,006 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

CTXS stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.05. 9,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

