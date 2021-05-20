qPULA Trading Management LP Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of qPULA Trading Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.42. 29,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,902. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

