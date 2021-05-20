qPULA Trading Management LP Invests $259,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Cerner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 56,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

