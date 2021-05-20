qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

UL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,112. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

