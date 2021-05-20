qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 16,516 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,516 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $62,124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after buying an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after buying an additional 268,853 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSTG. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

PSTG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 103,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

