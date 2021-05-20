qPULA Trading Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,800 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $55.18. 128,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,428,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

