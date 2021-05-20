QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will announce $150.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.73 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $131.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $611.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.98 million to $621.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $691.83 million, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $704.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

QTS opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -168.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.52. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,757 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

