Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $12.53

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $1.28 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $12.53 or 0.00030791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,414,428 coins and its circulating supply is 98,380,625 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

