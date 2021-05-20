Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $259.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,957. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $162.28 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 644.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $4,608,104. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 131.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

