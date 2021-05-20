Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

XM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of XM opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $750,005.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $56,000.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

