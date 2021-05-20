QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 8%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) traded up 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $29.89. 124,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,269,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $1,957,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 7,265.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 252.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 157,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 112,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,121.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

