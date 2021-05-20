Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.45. 1,093,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,028. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

