Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QST. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a fifty-two week low of C$1.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.64. The stock has a market cap of C$50.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

