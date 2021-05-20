QunQun Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. QunQun has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QunQun has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

