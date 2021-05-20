Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.83

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.62. Quotient shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 830,086 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quotient by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quotient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Quotient by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Quotient by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

