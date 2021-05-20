RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RDNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,067,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in RadNet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

