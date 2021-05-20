Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 550,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,783,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,080.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.