Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $827,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,783,000 shares of company stock worth $30,026,080 in the last 90 days.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

