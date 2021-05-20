Rally Trading Down 31.8% This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $122.46 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rally alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00405715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00222001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00975451 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00033189 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,757,983 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rally and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.