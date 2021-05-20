Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $95,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

RL opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

