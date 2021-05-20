Ralph Lauren Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 4,157 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 926% compared to the typical daily volume of 405 put options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.39.

RL stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.85.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

