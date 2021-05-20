Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) PT Raised to $7.50

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $220.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

