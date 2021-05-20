RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

RAPT opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $553.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $197,278 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

